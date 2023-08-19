ECOWAS is at war with the junta, not Niger - Dr Musah

Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, has made it clear that the regional bloc's involvement in the Nigerien coup is to fight the junta, not the nation.

While acknowledging that the military is getting ready for intervention, he noted that "military preparations take time," although "it doesn't mean that it is imminent."



He also stressed that the word "war" was never mentioned in the ECOWAS' presentation of its variety of methods for conflict resolution.



Making his submission on the matter on JoyNews' Newsfile, Dr Musah stated that “We are not at war with Niger. The whole concept of operation which is being prepared is based on targeted surgical operations in that place… We are at war with the junta, with the CNSP and that is the target of the operation.”



Again, he noted that the media's assertion that the majority of Nigerien populace supported the coup was not necessarily accurate, according to Dr. Musah.

“We also have our intelligence, what people are saying about the popularity of the regime and other things. Listen there are foreign powers in West Africa that are cultivating bot farms with artificial comments on social media and other things whipping out a certain narrative,” he said on Saturday, August 19, 2023.



The ECOWAS Commissioner further emphasised that deploying military force was never the Commission's first choice explaining that ECOWAS' participation in Niger is intended to stop the situation from getting worse.



He therefore called on the public to be wary of miscontrution urging interested parties not to misinterpret the motive of the ECOWAS in their operation.



