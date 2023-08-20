ECOWAS needs 50,000 men for Niger op, barely have 1,000 - Ablakwa claims

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has claimed that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is facing a logistical nightmare with its plans to deploy soldiers to Niger to reverse the July 26 coup.

According to him, reliable sources had said the bloc requires about 50,000 men to undertake an effective operation in Niger yet they barely have 1,000 available so far.



Speaking on the August 19 edition of Newsfile on Joy FM, he said only four countries on the bloc were likely to contribute troops.



“If you really look at ECOWAS today, it’s Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Nigeria is already stretched with Boko Haram. Tinubu [Nigeria’s President] doesn’t have support. Ivory Coast says they can do 1,000 [soldiers].



“Senegal, I know has received a juicy offer from America to send their troops to Haiti to support the American intervention there because Haiti is totally getting out of control. They are likely to accept that. We’re left with Ghana, how are we going to get those numbers?” he claimed.



On his part, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah disclaimed Ablakwa's figures saying that the bloc had its figures and estimation which he was not going to disclose.

“That is speculation. We have our concrete figure but I won’t disclose it. It is far far less than what is being said. Niger force strength is about 13,000.



“We don’t need up to 50,000 troops to go and confront 13,000,” he said on the same programme.



Meanwhile, two significant events happened in Niamey on Saturday, ECOWAS mediators led by former Nigeria head of state General Abdul Salaam Abubakar was received by the junta leader and the new Prime Minister as well as the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.



At the Niamey stadium, a massive mobilization of civilians to support the army in case of ECOWAS military intervention also took place with thousands turning up to register.



