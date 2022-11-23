EIB's Kobina Amuah wins best English newscaster in Western Region

EIB Network’s Joseph Kobina Amuah

EIB Network’s Joseph Kobina Amuah is the best English Newscaster in the Western Region for this year’s Western Radio and Television Personality Awards – WRTP.

The young budding journalist, who is the lead news anchor of EIB Network’s Empire FM in Takoradi, was recognized at the 2022 Western Radio and Television Personality Awards- WRTP held on Saturday November 19, 2022.



Joseph Kobina Amuah began his career in journalism as an intern for ATL FM, the campus radio station of his alma mater, University of Cape Coast in 2017.



He continued to serve there for his national service, where he nurtured the craftsmanship in news gathering, writing and anchoring.

He has currently gained acceptance as the first port of call for an English news bulletin with the Empire Community News which airs twice every weekday.



Beyond his main role as a newscaster, Joseph is EIB Network’s Western Regional Correspondent and also a contributor to Starrfm.com.gh



The WRTP is an annual event by organizers Ex-One Entertainment to honour distinguished media personalities in the Western Region.