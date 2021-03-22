EIU Report: Replace Mahama with Haruna Iddrisu – NDC advised

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Nana Ansah Obofour, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party has advised the opposition NDC to replace John Mahama with the minority leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu going into the 2024 general election.

It comes after the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) projected victory for opposition NDC in the 2024 elections even though the polls are years away.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the latest report of the firm obtained said.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with Don Kwabena Prah Obofour said “Haruna Iddrisu will do far better than Mahama. I learnt Mahama is even afraid of him joining the race. It will be better if the NDC replace Mahama with him.



He added that the Akufo-Addo administration intends to break the cycle where political power changes every eight years since the 4th republic constitution came to being.

He said the government is putting measures in place to ensure economic growth which will impress the Ghanaian people in the next electoral cycle.



The EIU report also raised concerns over the economic performance of the government.



On the country debt situation, the EIU noted: “Economic structure risk remains CCC-rated. The current-account deficit, which is estimated to have averaged 2.8% of GDP over the past 48 months, is a drag on the score. The country is currently estimated to be in default, following a rise in principal arrears owed to external official creditors in 2018. Arrears will remain substantial, raising the perceived risk of a prolonged default among investors.



Regarding the structure of the national accounts, the services sector is the



the largest sector of the economy, accounting for about 45% of GDP”.