EIU report: NPP will win if Mahama doesn't lead NDC - Apaak

John Dramani Mahama was flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, says the New Patriotic Party is likely to break the eight-year cycle and win the 2024 elections if former NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama fails to contest.

According to him, it is important to keep faith in Mr. Mahama and persevere with him in the next election than picking a new flagbearer to lead the party.



His comments come after the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) projected victory for opposition NDC in the 2024 elections even though the polls are years away. The report also added that the NDC had a better chance of winning if they chose a new candidate.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr. Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr. Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the latest report of the firm obtained by Starr News said.

But reacting to the report, Mr. Apaak who is also a presidential staffer under former President Mahama said the party does not have the resources and time to run with a new candidate.



“If Mahama doesn’t lead the party in 2024, the likelihood of the NPP breaking the 8 is very high…We know we’re going to win the election 2024 but as to if a new face is going to lead us to that victory is another thing.”



“Mr Apaak added Who are we going to bring on board who has that stature like John Mahama? I hold my position that we don’t have time and resources looking for a new jockey. We know and we’re resolute that the people are ready to give Mahama the needed support going into 2024.”