EIU report: Victory in 2024 election will only come with hardwork - Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, MP, Buem

Former National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has cautioned against complacency based on the report of the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) that the opposition NDC will win the 2024 election with a new Presidential Candidate.

According to the Member of Parliament(MP) for Buem constituency in the Oti Region, the opposition NDC should rather see the EIU report about the next election as a guide as the findings can favour either the ruling NPP or the NDC depending on how the report is treated by both parties.



“I have always said that reports from agencies like the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) are only a guide . . ."



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kofi Adams reiterated that, “those kinds of reports, I read them; they serve as a guide but I will not sing praises because the report favours me or my party. I will not be complacent because a report shows that I will win the next election”.

He stressed that just as God says mankind should pray and work and not pray alone he encouraged the leadership of his party to rise up and work towards victory as the findings in the report does not mean the victory will come naturally.



“ . . manna does not fall from heaven anymore and so with the findings in the report, victory will not come naturally. I will encourage my party members to rise up and work towards it,” he charged.



“I will encourage my party that we had the chance to win the 2020 election but there will be a clear chance to win the 2024 election if we put structures in place and we speak well, because this government will be done with its 8 years and Ghanaians will be looking for a change because the government would not do anything for them,” he encouraged.