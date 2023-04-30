2
Menu
News

EIU report won't make NDC complacent - Clement Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released a report predicting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the presidential elections in Ghana in 2024.

The report cited poor governance and economic hardship as the deciding factors for the expected voting patterns.

However, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South and ranking member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Clement Apaak, has stated that the NDC will not be complacent and will work assiduously to win the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Citi TV on April 29, 2023, Dr. Apaak emphasized that the EIU report reinforced the very issues the NDC has been highlighting in their campaign for a better change for Ghanaians.

He further stressed that the party will not prioritize the report over the hard work required to secure a win.

“We have to demonstrate to the good people of Ghana that we are a better alternative. We have to demonstrate to them that we can do differently, by pointing out the colossal failure of the current NPP government. The report talks about the DDEP and all the economic challenges that we know. So, we wouldn’t give too much premium to the report. But what we are going to do is to intensify our efforts and our work because nothing comes for free,” citinewsrrom.com quoted him to have said.

Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: