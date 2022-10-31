8
Menu
News

ELECTION DESK: Otokunor castigates Akufo-Addo, NPP, talks about NDC national elections

Video Archive
Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor has lambasted the ruling NPP government for blaming the current economic woes of the country on external factors like the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19 among other things.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb TV, Mr. Otukonor touched on issues of mismanagement on the part of government, which per his views have accounted for the devastating economic fortunes of the country.

He also talked about his aspirations to take over from the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in the party’s national elections coming off in December 2022.

While touting himself as the NDC’s next general secretary, he also pinpointed his strength which he thinks puts him ahead of his contenders; Fifi Kwettey and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah in the upcoming contest.

Mr. Otokunor also touched on critical issues regarding the party’s plans for the 2024 elections.

Watch the full interview below:



You can also watch this episode of the show here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official