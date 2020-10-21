#ENDSARS: Nigerian officials will answer for complicity in police brutalities – Ablakwa bares teeth

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said with the world watching the brutalities against protestors in Nigeria, state officials of the country must act swiftly.

The Ghanaian Legislator said the Nigerian government officials must take immediate steps to end atrocities on citizens embarking on the #ENDSARS protests.



Tens of thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets for more than two weeks to protest against police brutality.



The Nigerian youth, mobilising through social media, began staging demonstrations calling for the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings.



State security forces have reportedly descended heavily on the protestors.

Tweeting on the events in Nigeria, the Ghanaian parliamentarian, who is also a ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, said Nigerian state officials must recognise that modern international justice architecture leaves them with very little room to escape.



“They shall answer for their brutalities and complicity no matter how long it takes,” he said in the tweet.



He added: “African leaders must speak out now and demand an end to the bloodshed failing which severe sanctions must be imposed by the AU and ECOWAS. This is not the Africa we want!”