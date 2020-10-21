#ENDSARS: UN calls for end to police brutality in Nigeria

The protests started two weeks ago. Photo credit: Time Magazine

The United Nations (UN) has called for an end to police brutality and abuses in Nigeria.

In a statement attributable to the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, the UN said Nigerian “security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.”



Tens of thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets for more than two weeks to protest against police brutality.



The Nigerian youth, mobilising through social media, began staging demonstrations calling for the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

There was violent escalation on October 20, 2020, in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries.



The statement from the UN said the Secretary General “expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He calls on the Nigerian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.”





Secretary-General @antonioguterres calls for an end to reported police brutality in Nigeria, condemning violent clashes that claimed multiple lives and caused many injuries. https://t.co/Hl1g6aa6NK — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) October 21, 2020