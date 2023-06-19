EOCO Boss preaches integrity and truthfulness to pupils

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Pupils who are aspiring to join the various security services upon completion of their tertiary education have been urged to cultivate high levels of integrity.

They have equally been challenged to learn hard, speak the truth at all times and maintain a good character as these traits are critical roles in their chosen profession.



The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) gave the advice when pupils at the St Peter’s Lutheran School visited her outfit.



“If any of you want to be successful investigators or end up in law enforcement practice, you must have immense skill and high levels of integrity. Investigations is a fact-finding mission to unravel the truth of the case, it is important that as young people they endeavour to speak the truth at all times and maintain a good character. This will go a long way to help you in your various career choices in the future”, she advised.



Earlier, the Assistant to the Executive Director, SO Albert Paditey and some members of the Public Affairs Unit conducted the students on a tour of the EOCO Headquarters after which they were given a presentation on the Impact of Social Media.



The Head of the Public Affairs Unit SO Faustina Lartey took them through the definition of Internet, Social Media, types of social media and the positive and negative effects of the use of social media.

SO Faustina Lartey told the pupils to use social media for positive things that include communication, research, learning new skills such as robotics, coding, art and crafts among others. She further told them to use age-appropriate apps when using cyberspace since this helps to keep them safe on the internet.



The pupils were further told to avoid cyberbullying and also protect themselves from being bullied, by reporting cyberbullies to the Cyber Security Authority on short code 292, activating their privacy settings on their phones and tablets and using the internet to spread love and kindness. The pupils were given an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification.



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo – Danquah also interacted with the pupils and asked them a series of questions.



The pupils were also privileged to have a team from the Surveillance Unit of EOCO, to demonstrate to them how the drone works, the controls, rules and regulations for operating a drone.