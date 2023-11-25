EOCO, GSA arrests two Chinese managers of Kumasi Cement

File photo, EOCO, GRA arrests two Chinese nationals for violating ban on production

Officials from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and Ghana Standard Office (GSA) have arrested two managers of Kumasi Cement Ghana (KCG).

The arrest of Huang Guangshun and Fang Yuan took place at the factory near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, a news report by asaaseradio.com stated.



The arrest followed the company's violation of a ban imposed by the GSA, which had revoked its licence for producing cement with substandard raw materials.



Samuel K. Frimpong, the Ashanti regional manager of the GSA, noted that despite the authority's directive to cease operations, Kumasi Cement Ghana continued to operate, claiming to have received instructions from an unnamed top government official.



“They claimed to have been asked to keep producing by an unnamed top government official but we acted according to the law and got them arrested,” he is quoted to have said.



The GSA stated that it acted in accordance with the law, resulting in the arrest of the two managers.



Frimpong confirmed that the factory has been under the lock by GSA authority, and legal proceedings against the arrested officials have commenced.

WN/BB



