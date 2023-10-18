EOCO boss, 8 others honoured by Governance for Inclusive Development

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah with her award

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah (Mrs) has been honoured by the Governance for Inclusive Development (GovID) Programme.

Her recognition is because of her outstanding contribution to the achievement of the GovID programme goals and objectives.



A citation on her reads in part “Your demonstration of continued efforts and dedication towards inclusive Governance in Ghana shows you are truly a partner of change”



Other awardees include Lawrence Ayagiba, Deputy Auditor General, Omar Seidu, SDGs Coordinator, Kwesi Ackaah, Head Property and Rent Tax Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Alhaji Sedu Iddrisu Iddusah, Commissioner Customs Division, Ghana Revenue Authority, Akua AniniWa Owusu-Asamoah, Acting Head of Fiscal Decentralization Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Chairperson of the IGFF Committee, Fred Nyame and Moses Nyame, Regional Mobile Team.

The GovID programme was inaugurated in October 2019 by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, co-financed by the Swiss and British governments, and has been working closely with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development in Ghana.



It was implemented in the Middle Zone – Ashanti, Western North, Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions.



Dr. John Kumah, the Deputy Minister of Finance, expressed gratitude for the productive partnership with GovID, which contributed to improved institutional capacity, transparency, and effective public service delivery.