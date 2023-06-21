EOCO collaborates with Nigeria’s EFCC in cybercrime fight

Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) logo

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is fostering close collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria in the fight against cybercrime.

Combining survey results from INTERPOL showed an increase of 132 per cent in reported cybercrime between 2013 and 2015, with an average of USD2.7 million from businesses and USD422, 000 from individuals stolen each year. However, an average of 30 per cent of cybercrimes reported to law enforcement in the region over the same period resulted in arrests.



The paper shows two major types of threat actors who are active throughout the region – so-called ‘Yahoo boys’ and ‘Next-Level Cybercriminals’.



The Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs.), at the opening of the Cybercrime Peer Exchange Programme hosted by the EFCC, Nigeria, was elated about the collaboration.



She disclosed that it would go a long way toward enhancing the fight against cybercrime within the West African Sub-Region.



“I am excited about the fact that the EFCC agreed to host us for this program, which would serve as a potent mechanism for sharing experiences, reinforcing best practices, identifying deficiencies, and assessing capacity-building needs to foster policies, standards, and practices that would lead to effective crime fighting and crime prevention strategies, in the West African sub-region”, she revealed.



Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, the Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, commended EOCO for its collaborations with his outfit over the years in combating economic and financial crimes and upholding the principles of justice and integrity.

“EOCO has remained a long-standing partner of the Commission, and our relationship has been an excellent example of the value of fostering strong partnerships and cooperation amongst law enforcement agencies across the globe.



Such alliances have been instrumental in combating economic and financial crimes and upholding the principles of justice and integrity. Today, we embark on another step in this journey as we welcome our distinguished delegation from Ghana,” he said.



He expressed hope that the Peer Exchange Programme would offer a unique opportunity for both countries to engage in peer learning through the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices in the fields of law enforcement and anti-corruption efforts.



“Together, we can contribute to strengthening the fight against economic and financial crimes and the promotion of the rule of law in our respective countries,” he stressed.



The Regional Peer Exchange is supported by the GIZ Governance for Inclusive Development Programme Co-funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.



These organisations in the last two years have been supporting state and non-state institutions in strengthening structures and systems in the fight against Serious and Organised Crime.

As part of the programme’s goal to strengthen regional cooperation, the regional peer exchange between the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Nigeria was therefore organised.



The aim of the exchange is to strengthen regional collaboration and cooperation in the fight against Cybercrime and other Serious and Organised Crime.



It also aims at providing an opportunity for the two institutions to exchange best practices and discuss existing challenges with regard to regional cooperation mechanisms and how to effectively cooperate to tackle Cybercrime and other Serious and Organised Crime.



In attendance are 14 staff from EOCO, two from the Ghana Police Service and Four from GIZ.