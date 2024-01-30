EOCO confirms taking over Cecilia Dapaah’s case from OSP

Executive Director of EOCO, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has taken over the case involving the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The Executive Director of EOCO, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, confirmed this in an interview on January 30, 2024.



She said that EOCO has received the docket from the OSP and is currently reviewing it.



“I can confirm that EOCO has taken over the case from the OSP,” she said.



She explained that her outfit will speak about the case at the appropriate time after it is done reviewing the docket.



“I have the docket and we are now reviewing it, so at the appropriate time we will speak about it.

“I don't know what is in the docket, so I don't want to make any comment on it until we review it then at the appropriate time we will speak to you” she added.



“…the most important thing is that he has handed it over.”



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, announced on January 25, 2024, that it has concluded its investigation on the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Dapaah, who is accused of corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her house helps have been charged with stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash, and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



The OSP in a presser, referred the case to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



NW/OGB