EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3

Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) logo

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has announced that some Ninety-Five(95) luxurious cars have been frozen by its Executive Director.

These cars which are in the possession of some individuals and car dealerships are to be brought to the offices of EOCO no later than May 3, 2023.



Owners of these vehicles are expected to come along with the needed documents.



The statement from EOCO said if owners of the said vehicles do not report with them on the said date, it will take the needed steps to confiscate them in accordance with the law.



It would be recalled that in December last year, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) busted a vehicle stealing syndicate in Ghana.

A statement from EOCO said an Intelligence-led operation resulted in the retrieval of some luxury cars stolen from the United States of America and Canada.



During the operation, which took place on December 9, 2022, thirty-seven (37) of the cars were retrieved from garages in Accra.



Ten (10) people were also arrested in the process.



The suspects have since been questioned and granted bail.