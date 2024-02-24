EOCO hints at plans for lifestyle audits targeting celebrities and wealthy individuals

EOCO logo

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has hinted at a strategy to conduct lifestyle audits targeting high-profile celebrities and individuals suspected of amassing wealth through dubious means.

This initiative comes in the wake of a recent high-profile case involving Ghanaian social media influencer and musician, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, who pleaded guilty in a $2 million romance scam.



The incident involving Hajia4reall has sparked widespread concerns regarding the proliferation of ill-gotten wealth within Ghanaian society and the perceived ineffectiveness of authorities in curbing such illicit activities.



Edward Cudjoe, the head of Administration and Investigations at EOCO, in a recent interview on Joy News confirmed that the agency is gearing up to implement lifestyle audits aimed at individuals with unexplained riches.



Cudjoe stressed the importance of amending existing laws to align with international standards, proposing that individuals must substantiate any disparities in their financial profiles with legitimate earnings. He emphasized that the burden of proof would lie on the individual to elucidate the origins of their wealth to law enforcement.

Former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, echoed similar sentiments, cautioning that Ghana could become susceptible to the influence of drug dealers if lifestyle audits are not promptly initiated.



He emphasized the need for a robust system to combat illicit enrichment, citing concerns about the adequacy of existing mechanisms.



He argued that considerations regarding privacy must be weighed against the collective well-being of the nation, warning of potential compromises to individual rights if the issue is not addressed expeditiously.