EOCO must properly interrogate Tracey Boakye and her ‘Papa no’ - Maurice Ampaw

Kumawood Actress, Tracey Boakye

Private legal practitioner, Mr Maurice Ampaw has called for a thorough investigation into the issue surrounding actress Tracey Boakye and her ‘ghost’ boyfriend who allegedly acquired a $450,000 mansion for her in one of the most expensive neighbourhoods of Accra.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Ampaw said the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) should probe Tracey Boakye’s boyfriend’s source of income.



“What is the relationship between the two? What is the source of that money? We have allowed people to corrupt the system and there is so much filth. I think it is high time EOCO and other anti-corruption institutions get interested and pick up the matter. They need to find out where he got the money from, who he bought the property from, or whether he has paid tax,” He stated.



He added, the country should take up the interest in chasing after people, especially politicians, with questionable sources of incomes.



“We are in this country where people suddenly become rich and we don’t want to question their source of income. The moment money exchange hands we need to find out where it’s coming from. We have politicians who have declared their assets yet engage in large spending. They even sponsor the expensive lifestyles of their side chicks (mistresses),” he added.

Nonetheless, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong on August 19, 2020, alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama is the phantom man who bought Tracey Boakye her East Legon house worth $450,000.



“Tracey Boakye, look at where the man picked you from? He helped you build a house at Kumasi with a restaurant in it…bought you a house at Lake Side Estates but you told him you don’t like [it] and he later bought you the East Legon house which is worth $450,000. I wonder what she would have done if the house was worth a million-dollar… is it how to pay him back?” Kennedy Agyapong quizzed on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat Show’.









