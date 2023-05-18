2
Menu
News

EOCO releases list of wanted persons

Wanted By EOCO The three men are wanted by the EOCO for various crime-related issues

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has released a list of persons on its wanted list.

The list, containing the details of three men, was shared on Twitter.

The three men are Ezekiel Mensah Otoo, Nicholas Gyekye, and Derrick Obeng, a.k.a Chilling.

According to the EOCO, Ezekiel is wanted for the alleged offence of stealing and involvement in SIM swap fraud.

In the case of Nicholas, the EOCO did not state what crime he is alleged to have committed but only urged the public to provide it “with information on the said Nicholas Gyekye” through a phone number.

Derrick is being sought after by the EOCO for the alleged offences of stealing, defrauding by false pretence and money laundering.

See the photos and further details about the men below:





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam