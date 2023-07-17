1
Menu
News

EOCO warns the public to avoid politicizing its operations

EOCO Cautions File photo

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has called on Ghanaians to refrain from politicizing its operations and emphasized its commitment to impartiality in tackling crime.

During the launch of EOCO's five-year strategic plan in Accra, Raymond Daapah Addo, the Board Chair of EOCO, highlighted that demonizing the office during political transitions should be discouraged.

He asserted that EOCO is not politically affiliated and urged the public to avoid politicizing every issue.

"We should stop politicizing every issue. Crime is a crime whether committed by NPP or NDC; it is a crime, and EOCO will go after whoever is involved without fear or favor," citinewsroom.com quoted Raymond Daapah Addo.

Reaffirming their commitment to pursuing criminal activities without bias, he emphasized that EOCO remains resolute in carrying out its mandate effectively and impartially.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road