EOCO warns the public to avoid politicizing its operations

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has called on Ghanaians to refrain from politicizing its operations and emphasized its commitment to impartiality in tackling crime.

During the launch of EOCO's five-year strategic plan in Accra, Raymond Daapah Addo, the Board Chair of EOCO, highlighted that demonizing the office during political transitions should be discouraged.



He asserted that EOCO is not politically affiliated and urged the public to avoid politicizing every issue.



"We should stop politicizing every issue. Crime is a crime whether committed by NPP or NDC; it is a crime, and EOCO will go after whoever is involved without fear or favor," citinewsroom.com quoted Raymond Daapah Addo.

Reaffirming their commitment to pursuing criminal activities without bias, he emphasized that EOCO remains resolute in carrying out its mandate effectively and impartially.



