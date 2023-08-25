EP Church Ghana moderator advises against troop deployment to Niger

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the EP Church Ghana, Rt Rev Dr Lt Col Bliss Divine Agbeko

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church Ghana, Rt Rev Dr Lt Col Bliss Divine K. Agbeko, has expressed concerns over the potential deployment of troops from Ghana and neighbouring African nations to Niger in a bid to restore democracy.

Speaking at a joint opening ceremony of the EP Church-Ghana and Eglise Evangelique Presbterienne Du Togo's General Assembly/Synod at the EP Church Ghana Headquarters in Ho, Rt Rev Dr Lt Col Agbeko referred to such a military intervention as a “needless adventure” that could have adverse consequences for the region.



He emphasised that resorting to military force in Niger would come at a significant economic cost for the sub-region. He highlighted the already fragile state of the economies in the area, indicating that diverting funds to sponsor troops for intervention would exacerbate existing financial challenges.



"I will call it a needless adventure that our politicians should not dare to do at all," he stated, urging politicians and leaders to prioritise diplomatic solutions.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt Col. Agbeko, who is a retired military officer, stressed the importance of democratic stability within African nations. He asserted that leaders must govern in a manner that prevents both civilian and military agitation, emphasising that toppling governments would only lead to more problems in countries that are already grappling with various challenges. He urged leaders to adopt diplomacy and negotiation as the preferred methods for conflict resolution.

Chief of Ho Heve, Togbe Anikpi III, on behalf of the Asogli State Council, called upon the clergy to address national issues and advocated for a diplomatic approach rather than deploying Ghanaian soldiers to Niger. The Chief emphasised the need for African nations to work together to maintain stability and democracy within the region.



The joint Synod, spanning three days, tackled a range of topics including Eco Theology, Human Sexuality, global Climate change, Ministry tools, and a review of the management of the American Congregation, among others.



Attended by traditional leaders, government officials, and stakeholders, the event provided an opportunity for the General Assembly to make decisions regarding the future ministry direction of the church.