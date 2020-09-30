ERHD procures haulage van from IGF

The haulage van procured by Eastern Regional Health Directorate

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate (ERHD) has procured a haulage van worth GHS 1.26 million to facilitate the safe and timely delivery of medical commodities to all health facilities in the region.

The van purchased with the directorate’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) will ensure that logistics ranging from health-related consumables like gauze, syringes, plaster, bandages, drip stands and beds are transported from the regional medical store to the remotest health facility in the region in good condition.



The procurement of the van was led by the CFAO Equipment, an international automobile company.



At a short handing over ceremony held in Accra on Tuesday, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General, Ghana Health Service (GHS), said the van would complement the good works done in the region.



He thanked the CFAO for an excellent delivery and urged all other regions to emulate the ERHD’s gesture by using their IGFs to improve service delivery.



Mr. Dominique Beguin, General Manager of CFAO, who handed over the van to the Service, said the company would provide training on the usage of the van as well as after sales services.

Dr Alberta Biritwum-Nyarko, Eastern Regional Director of Health, said the van had a cold compartment to preserve perishable goods.



She said before the purchase of the van, the medical commodities were transported in smaller vans with support from partners.



The van will beef up the ‘last mile distribution’, a project which ensures that commodities moved from the regional level to the islands and the remotest health facility in the region are safe, she said.



She expressed satisfaction with the work done by CFAO and lauded them for delivering the van three months ahead of schedule.