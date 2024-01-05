ET Mensah asked my permission to be a Council of State member – Asiedu Nketiah discloses

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (r) and ET Mensah served in the Parliament of Ghana together

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has disclosed that the late former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Enoch Teye Mensah sought the permission of the party before contesting to be part of the Council of State of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Some members of the NDC had accused the late Enoch Teye Mensah, a.k.a ET Mensah, of deserting the opposition NDC when he contested to become a member of the Council of State.



Speaking on the issue at the state funeral of the late ET Mensah, Asiedu Nketiah said that it is wrong for people to think that the late former MP deserted the NDC.



He disclosed that ET Mensah asked for his permission as the then General Secretary of the NDC to contest in the Council of State election, in Ningo-Prampram, which he won overwhelmingly.



“In fact, the issue about his contest to become a member of the council of state, he sought permission from me as the chief executive of the party (General Secretary) and I said there was nothing wrong with it.



“The way we play our politics in the NDC, we think that when a government (another party) is in power then it is a sin to work with any state institution… NPP (New Patriotic Party) does the opposite, when we are in power they contest for positions in the council of state, so they would be part of the decision-making there... so I said ET should do it,” he said.



The late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram and ex-Minister for Sport, Enoch Teye Mensah, affectionately called ET Mensah, is expected to be buried today, Friday, January 5, 2024.

A state burial service is being held in his honour at the forecourt of the State House.



On Thursday, January 4, 2024, his body was laid in state at his Prampram residence.



A Thanksgiving service will be held in his honour at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Sunday, January 7, 2024.



ET Mensah passed on in South Africa at age 77 in October 2023, after battling ill health for some time.



He served as a Minister for Youth and Sports and Education and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.



He is survived by a wife and seven children.