ET Mensah’s final wish to his wife before he ‘slipped away’

The wife of the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah; Lordina Presutti Mensah, has revealed details of happenings before the demise of her husband.

The widow, in her tribute to her late husband at his state funeral on Friday, January 5, 2024, disclosed her husband’s last wish before his demise.



She told the mourners at the funeral, which was held at the Forecourt of the State House, that her husband a day before his demise asked her to read him some chapters of the book of Psalm of the Holy Bible.



"On the eve of his passing, he requested I read Psalms 91, 121, and 23. The following day, while I was away, I received the devastating call.



“Rushing back to the hospital, I was met with the unbearable truth: my husband, my love, my everything, had slipped away,” said in her tribute to her late husband.



She added, “The void he left is immeasurable, leaving me with memories of our trips to South Africa, his loving calls of ‘honey,’ and the unwavering faith that he now rests in a better place, building a home for us to reunite".



ET Mensah passed on in South Africa at age 77 in October 2023, after battling ill health for some time.

He served as a Minister for Youth and Sports and Education and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.



He is survived by a wife and seven children.



