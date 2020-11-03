EU ambassadors condemn Odododiodio violence

File photo

European Union ambassadors in Ghana to observe the December 7 elections have condemned the act of election-related violence especially in the Odododiodio Constituency between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Head of the EU delegation Diana Acconica told journalists on Monday, November 2 in an interview after a courtesy call on former President John Dramani Mahama, who is a presidential candidate, that they “condemn” the action.



Three persons have, so far, been arrested by the police over the incident.

President Nana Adoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his campaign tour to the Constituency has also condemned the violence and instructed the police to act.



He said only politicians without ideas will incite their followers to engage in violence.