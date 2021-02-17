EU cannot force Ghana to tolerate LGBT rights - Foh-Amoaning

Private legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning

Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning has taken the European Union (EU) in Ghana to the cleaners for asking Ghanaians to respect and tolerate Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders and other Queer (LBGTQ) individuals in the country.

He said the EU should not impose their so-called values and beliefs on Ghanaians who are against homosexuality.



He was reacting to a post issued by the EU’s office in Ghana for the rights of the LGBT community to be respected and tolerated.



Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, recently waged a crusade for the shut down of a new office space for the LGBT movement in Ghana.



The Executive Secretary of the Coalition has admonished the police to shut down their activities.



“The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs, and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it,” he said.

“It never talks about the standard physiology which is normally used for LGBT rights, that is a sexual orientation, we don’t have it in our constitution.”



He added: “We will put the appropriate petitions before Parliament for the immediate passage of a comprehensive legislation and then we will prohibit their motion.”



In a short post on their official Facebook page, the Union said the respect and tolerance for each other forms part of their core values and that they will continue to support organizations promoting the rights of the LGBT community.



“A couple of weeks ago the EU in Ghana participated in the opening of the new community space of the @LGBTRightsGhana."



"Equality, tolerance and respect for each other are core values of the EU. The EU supports civil society organisations promoting #LGBTIQ rights.”

But Lawyer Foh-Amoaning says these group of individuals would be fished out and exposed.



He said the laws, values and cultural beliefs in Ghana do not allow for such practices.



"This will never happen. The current generation of Africans is wiser and shaper. The practice of homosexuality is deadly, and the potential to spread sexually transmitted infections. The EU cannot force Ghanaians to tolerate homosexuals.”



In Ghana, we will not kill or harm you if you are gay or lesbian, but we will not also allow you to operate and demand your rights.



Some people are now seeking help and we will continue to support them, he added.