EU delegation donates handwashing stations and waste bins to Ayalolo Cluster of Schools

Ambassador of the EU in Ghana, H.E. Diana Acconcia presenting the items to beneficiaries

Source: Environment360, Contributor

The EU Delegation, as part of its kick-off activities, donated twenty-five (25) contactless handwashing stations, along with 100 segregation bins.

The initiative is one of the EU’s several contributions to continue with the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana. According to them, the donation will not only ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed at each school, but will also support schools in the management of their waste in a more sustainable way.



The Ambassador of the EU in Ghana, H.E. Diana Acconcia, stated that the European Union will continue to support Ghana in the fight against COVID-19. The Ambassador noted that the project creates awareness of the protocols against COVID-19 while educating students on the need to protect the environment. “It is not the first time that the European Union is working with schools in Accra.



We will continue contributing to a greener and healthier environment in schools, through the development of awareness and education campaigns, not only related to COVID but also related to environmental protection and climate change. We want youth to have an active role and voice in protecting the future of our planet.”



The Director of GES-Accra Metropolis, Mr. Stephen Abamfo, is sure the donation will be put to good use by the schools. “I am grateful for such a gesture. It is going to serve a great purpose in this COVID-19 era and at this time that all schools have been re-opened. We promise to put it into good use and as Oliver Twist would say, we ask for more”.

Mrs. Cordie Aziz-Nash, the Founder and Executive Director of Environment360, believes that the EU-led program will be beneficial to each school involved and will go a long way to teach the positive hygienic practice. “Environment360 is grateful to support the implementation of this EU-led program.



We strongly believe that the activities planned under the EU and Ghana Green and Healthy Together! The campaign will encourage handwashing in schools to help reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, while also providing children practical activities that teach them about the circular economy,” Aziz-Nash said.



The yearlong program is executed by Environment360, a Ghanaian NGO, which specializes in supporting environmental education in schools and communities. In addition to the donation of handwashing stations and segregation bins, the EU project will also support an online recycled art competition that promotes a circular approach and the donation of composting bins to each school.

