EU donates 25 handwashing stations and 100 waste bins to schools in Greater Accra

Source: Carl Selorm Dovi, Contributor

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana on 18th February 2021 launched the “EU and Ghana Green and Healthy Together!” Campaign, at The Ayalolo Cluster of Schools in Accra with key stakeholders.

This is in line with efforts at creating awareness on circular economy in 25 schools throughout the Greater Accra Region.



The EU Delegation, as part of its kick-off activities, donated twenty-five (25) contactless handwashing stations, along with 100 segregation bins.



The donation will not only ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed at each school, but will also support schools in the management of their waste in a more sustainable way.



The Ambassador of the EU in Ghana, H.E. Diana Acconcia, stated that the European Union will continue to support Ghana in the fight against COVID-19. The Ambassador noted that the project creates awareness on the protocols against COVID-19 while educating students on the need to protect the environment.



“It is not the first time that the European Union is working with schools in Accra. We will continue contributing for a greener and healthier environment in schools, through the development of awareness and education campaigns, not only related to COVID, but also related to environment protection and climate change. We want youth to have an active role and voice in protecting the future of our planet.”



The Director of GES-Accra Metropolis, Mr. Stephen Abamfo, is sure the donation will be put to good use by the schools.

“I am grateful for such a gesture. It is going to serve a great purpose in this COVID-19 era and at this time that all schools have been re-opened. We promise to put it into good use and as Oliver Twist would say, we ask for more”.



The yearlong program is executed by Environment360, a Ghanaian NGO, which specializes in supporting environmental education in schools and communities.



In addition to the donation of handwashing stations and segregation bins, the EU project will also support an online recycled art competition that promotes circular approach and the donation of composting bins to each school.



Mrs. Cordie Aziz-Nash, the Founder and Executive Director of Environment360, believes that the EU-led program will be beneficial to each school involved and will go a long way to teach positive hygienic practice. “Environment360 is grateful to support the implementation of this EU led program. We strongly believe that the activities planned under the EU and Ghana Green and Healthy Together! Campaign will encourage handwashing in schools to help reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, while also providing children practical activities that teach them about the circular economy,” Aziz- Nash said.



The next event will be the online art competition, which will start from the 1st of March 2021.



Students from each participating school will create COVID-19 themed murals using textile and plastics materials they have collected. The public will then able to vote for their favourite artwork.

