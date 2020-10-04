EU hands over a Cinema Van to NCCE

The cinema van comes with a mobile generator, public address system, flat-screen and many others

The European Union under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP) has handed over a Cinema Van to the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) in Accra.

The procurement of the Van for the NCCE is to increase the audio-visual capacity of the Commission to reach out to the communities using documentaries, films, audio recordings, and live street interactions.



The Van worth $101,154.73 comes with a mobile generator, public address system, flat-screen, and other audio-visual equipment.



Mrs Diana Acconcia, presenting the van to the NCCE, congratulated the Commission for its efforts towards delivering sensitizing communities across the country.



She said the Commission would use the Cinema Van to extend its educational campaign, notably on environmental governance issues such as illegal mining and logging, and poor waste disposal in affected communities.



She said the Van would also help deepen the operational capacity of the Commission to reach out to the citizenry with the key message of peace and violent free elections before, during and after the December polls.

"We are thus proud of our partnership that has supported the Commission boosting citizens' participation in several elections from 2008 to 2016 and we should be able to collaborate as well in this year's elections on issues of conflict prevention," she added.



The EU Ambassador said besides the elections, the Union has had a long Cooperation partnership with Ghana, working on issues of public sector reforms, domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure management, fighting corruption and improving accountability standards.



Madam Josephine Nkrumah, the Chairperson of NCCE, commended the EU for its continuous support to promote civic education and democracy in Ghana.



She said the Commission had enjoyed many years of fruitful collaboration with the EU and that ensured that the NCCE was able to perform its mandate effectively.