EU supports Ghana Employment and Social Protection programme

European Union

The European Union (EU), has provided logistical support for Ghana’s social protection, employment and business development services, under the EU funded Ghana Employment and Social Protection (GESP) programme.

The support, estimated at EUR 1.9 million, with items, including 15 vehicles, 98 motorbikes, Information Technology equipment, and office furniture, seeks to resource institutions under the GESP programme to improve service delivery at national, regional and community levels.



The GESP programme is a partnership agreement between the EU and the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance, Employment and Labour Relations, and Gender and Social Protection, as well as the Association of Ghana Industries, Institute of Local Government Service and the School of Social work.



Mr Zoltan Agai, Head of Cooperation of EU Delegation to Ghana, said the programme aimed at contributing to inclusive and equitable growth in Ghana by strengthening social protection and employment systems in the country.



He said it had contributed to improving technical and vocational education and training opportunities for the informal sector and in the agricultural value chain.



“Our support is anchored on ensuring effective service delivery. In view of this, we have ensured that the items are also delivered to decentralised levels; selected beneficiary District Assemblies, labour departments and public employment centres,” he said.

Ms Yvonne Quansah, Director, Resource Mobilisation and Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, said they were delighted to partner the EU in the GESP programme, adding that, the support sought to augment government’s efforts in promoting job creation and social protection.



She said government had improved upon existing social protection interventions and introduced new ones, saying, they were committed to ensuring the social protection for the poor and vulnerable.



“It is in this vein that government sees the GESP programme as timely and relevant as it complements its effort in bridging the poverty gap in the country. On behalf of the government of Ghana, I wish to commend the EU once again for the collaboration to fight poverty in the country,” she said.



The Ghana Employment and Social Protection programme is a partnership initiative launched in 2018 by the EU and the Government of Ghana to enhance social protection systems, improve employment policy management, strengthen training opportunities for the informal sector and improve access to business development services.