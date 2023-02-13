EU supports SNV Ghana to train 114 entrepreneurs in general agriculture

A beneficiary receiving his certificate

Source: Antwi boasiako John

The SNV Ghana through the European Union-funded, Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project has trained and certified 114 entrepreneurs in the agriculture value chain.

The beneficiaries selected from the Ashanti and Western Regions of Ghana were trained and certified by the Kwadaso Agricultural College.



The 114 beneficiaries are graduates of SNV’s Basic and Advanced Skills training under its Opportunities for Youth Employment (OYE) Programme and have undergone weeks of training facilitated by Kwadaso Agricultural College and extension officers from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.



Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng at the sidelines of the graduation ceremony on Friday, February 10, 2023, a Skills Development Advisor for SNV GrEEn Project, Dorcas Hammond said the practical training was part of SNV Ghana's target to create over 3,500 self-employed opportunities in the green ecosystem.



She disclosed that the beneficiaries were taken through ten courses including, Agro-processing, Basic concepts in value chain, Climate Smart Agriculture, Crop production management, Financial literacy and sensitisation, Livestock production, Poultry Production, Entrepreneurship, Agric Marketing and Resource Use Efficiency.



She noted that the Lessons included in-class theory from Kwadaso tutors and practical, field exercises facilitated by extension officers from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

She noted that SNV Ghana will continue to support startups in the green value chain.



"SNV Netherlands Development Organisation has a mission to strengthen capacities and catalyse partnerships that result in sustainable impact in our three sectors of focus: agri-food, energy, and water systems and these 114 OYE service recipients graduation from this successful partnership with Kwadaso Agricultural College, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ghana Education Service is a testament to our commitment ". She said.



She acknowledged the contributions of the European Union and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana who have made it possible for this partnership to come to fruition.



"The European Union has continuously funded the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana, popularly known as the Green Project- the European Union is continuously showing its dedication to promoting the growth of green jobs and green businesses at the local and national level and we at SNV Ghana are proud to partner with the EU to support the job creation and skills development goals of the government of Ghana".



For his part, the Ashanti Regional Director for the Ministry of Food And Agriculture, Rev. John Manu commended the SNV Ghana and the European Union for contributing positively to the development of Ghana’s agribusiness.

He noted that the government will always be ready to partner with them help train and support youth in the Agricultural sector.







