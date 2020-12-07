EXIT POLL: How did you vote and why?

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GhanaWeb has spearheaded the creation of online election polls in Ghana with the launch of the Ghana Election Poll in June to gauge opinions and perceptions of Ghanaians on the most pressing political and economic issues, as well as current events leading to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.
The Ghana Election Poll ended on November 30, 2020, and it is immediately followed by this Exit Poll whose results will be used to explain how people voted and why.
Click this link to take part in the Exit Poll.
