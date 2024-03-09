Each One, Teach One: ADN kicks off Lifeline Literacy Project

Some of the beneficiaries of the project

Source: Rayhann Shaban

Advocate Development Networks (ADN) has commenced the latest in its educational improvement endeavours, a literacy project.

ADN, a community organisation that leverages the power of community engagement to champion quality education has commenced piloting the project dubbed: "Lifeline Literacy Project: Each One. Teach One."



The project, which seeks to strengthen the reading and writing skills of basic school pupils, took off on March 7, 2024. The project is expected to run for the next three months in each selected school.



Currently, there are 14 pupils of Oqba Bin Nafee Basic School in the Ga West District have been enrolled for the next three months. They will be taken through reading and writing classes.



Materials including textbooks published by the head of Programs of ADN (Rayhann Shaban) titled: Master The Sounds of Letters in 30 Days and Learn How To Read in 30 Days, are used for the project.



The school received a donation of the books that the pupils will be using for the next three months.

The purpose of the project is to offer interventionist support to pupils and students who are struggling to read and understand, spell and express their thoughts clearly, and also solve math problems with ease.



The project is two-in-one; the selected pupils for the reading classes are different from those selected for the math classes. So there is a numeracy side to it, but we are mainly focused on literacy.



After the piloting, ADN intends to roll it out across the country with the help of trained volunteers who may include beneficiaries of the project, hence the motto of the project "Each One, Teach One."



