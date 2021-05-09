Earn better results by mapping out your demands clearly – Ablakwa to #FixTheCountry campaigners

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, has advised the organisers of the social media campaign #FixTheCountry to codify their strategy to enhance their protest.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Big Issue on Saturday, the MP said:



“I will urge them to put down or codify what their demands are clearly, and they should have a strategy because as an activist, and having worked in this space for many years, if you don’t have a codified strategy where you can monitor and track your progress, this may become a flux and may fizzle out at some point, and you’re not sure what you will achieve despite all the initial great work that you did in bursting onto the scene and making the kind of impact that they have made so far.”



He observed that what the youth are now using social media for is very refreshing because they are now coming out to speak for themselves.

“The so-called culture of silence and application of the religious forces and the regular forces which we were used to, giving way, it is now good that we are hearing fresh voices, from the youth directly,” he noted.



#FixTheCountry campaign is to be held virtually Sunday since the police have secured a court injunction that prevents the group from holding a physical gathering and demonstrating today Sunday, May 9.



The conveners of the protest have meanwhile moved to challenge the injunction at the Supreme Court.