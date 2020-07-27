General News

Easing of restrictions: Risk levels in churches higher than in trotros – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has explained that the reason why restrictions on public transport were eased is that there is a lesser risk of spreading COVID-19 compared to churches.

According to him, the church poses higher risks of spreading COVID-19 because of the category of activities they engage in.



This is the reason, he explained, the president announced the easing of restrictions in public transport.



“The advice that has come from the health persons is that, the kind of risk levels because of the shouting and the very exuberant activities [in churches] is higher than it is in the transport systems. If indeed everybody is just wearing a mask and staying put and is observing all of the other protocols. There’s a difference between the two.” He said on Citinews.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 14th address on the measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ghana, lifted the restrictions on a number of activities including that of the public transport sector.

The decision, according to Akufo-Addo, was taken after consultations with the Ministers for Transport and Aviation and the leadership of transport.



With this, commercial vehicles can now resume operations at full capacity.



Meanwhile there have been several calls on government to reverse the increment of transport fares following the easing of restrictions directives.

