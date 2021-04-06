Easter: 'Accept Jesus Christ now and be saved forever' - Pastor David Owodo

Pastor David Owodo

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Nyamenlekwagyina District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Pastor David Kweku Owodo has urged mankind to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal Saviour.

To avoid overcrowding due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, this year's Easter Convention was broken into segments where at least two Assemblies met together to observe the Easter in compliance with the Coronavirus safety protocols.



The theme for this year's Easter Convention was; "The Christ of the Cross" and was taken from the books of Numbers 21:4-9 and John 3:14-15.



Many churches in the Ellembelle District on Sunday, April 4, 2021, held church services to remember and celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ after His Crucifixion.



In an interview with Daniel Kaku on Sunday after his sermons at Kabenzele, the Nyamenlekwagyina District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor David Kweku Owodo, advised that without Jesus Christ there was no salvation for mankind.



He, therefore, urged mankind to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Personal Saviour.

According to him, if any human being accept Jesus Christ right now he or she would be saved forever.



"The advice I want to give to everyone is that if you don't know Him (Jesus Christ) and you have not accepted Him as your Lord and Saviour, today is a day, make a decision to accept Him as your Lord and Saviour", he said.



He linked Jesus Christ to the serpent Moses asked the dying Israelites to watch and be saved in the wilderness.



"The reason why this theme was chosen was that just as Jesus Christ was lifted from the cross, it was the same way Moses lifted the bronze serpent on the pole that everyone who looks up to the bronze serpent will have life when he or she is beaten by the serpent



And same way anyone who looks up to the Lord Jesus Christ and receives Jesus Christ as his or her Lord and personal Saviour will be saved and by that you will have life. And that is why the theme for this years was chosen", he explained.

He added that: "The Christian life or Christian worship is a worship that is living because our Jesus lives forever more. He died and resurrected on the third day".



"However, as an individual, you need to make a choice because when the serpent was bitting the people in the wilderness and Moses made the bronze snake, the choice was that anyone who looks up to the serpent would be saved and some looked up and they were saved and others too did not. Those who didn't make the decision to look up to the snake were beaten and died



What do I mean by that, everyone who looks up to Jesus as his personal Lord and Saviour will have life, not only on this earth, even after death, you will have life", he urged.



According to him, Christian has hope of resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead even he or she dies today.



He beseeched that every Christian and for that matter, Ghanaians should "come to the saving knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ that Jesus Christ is the only means by which man can have salvation and then if you are also a Christian, you should understand and believe that because Jesus resurrected from the dead, you have hope of resurrecting from the dead when your body should be broken today.

Pastor David Owodo said Jesus Christ is only Christians' hope since He resurrected from the dead.



"If Jesus has not resurrected like we wouldn't have hope and our gospel would be any mere or vain gospel but because Jesus resurrected from the dead we have hope. We know that the gospel is living and so Jesus is living", he stated.



He encouraged the poor to continue to have hope in Jesus Christ and understands that Jesus Christ is the hope of glory.



"The poor needs to understand that Christ in you, the hope of glory. So when you have Christ, you have everything whether you have money or not, you have hope and so when things are hard and things are difficult, remember that Jesus also suffered but the end was glorious. So if you are suffering you should know that your end will be glorious and this is our gospel... ", he motivated.



Pastor David Kweku Owodo took the opportunity to call on all Ghanaians especially the Christians to continue to abide by the COVID-19 rules by washing their hands frequently, wearing nose masks.

He also advised them that they should not be in over-crowed places. He believes that the Coronavirus would be a thing of the past.



"...Let's continue to wear the nose masks because when the COVID-19 is no more we will not wear the masks, we will have the freedom to worship our God and Saviour as we were doing before the outbreak of the Coronavirus and because of the COVID-19 we couldn't host a lot of people at Convention grounds and we have to break the Easter Convention into segments to observe it under close doors", he said.



He believes that since Jesus Christ died and resurrected, the Coronavirus would be vanished from the system.



Many anointed men of God including the various Elders and Deacons and Deaconesses of the Nyamenlekwagyina District were in attendance.



There were special prayers, healing and deliverance during the service and the evangelism team of the church also embarked on house-to-house to spread the word of God to unsaved people.