Easter break: April 7 and 10 declared statutory public holidays

The holiday marks Good Friday and Easter Monday

The Ministry for Interior has declared Friday, April 7, 2023, and Monday, April 10, 2023, as stautory public holidays.

In a terse statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, he indicated that the two holidays marks Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.



“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 7th April, 2023 and Monday, 10th April, 2023 which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are statutory public holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement dated Monday, April 3, 2023, said.



With about 71.3% of the country’s total population identifying as Christians, the Easter festivity is a major event on the annual calendar of Ghana.



The Christian population usually marks the period with various church activities after which they many people go out to public places especially beaches to spend the holidays.



The Kwahu area in the Eastern Region remains the centre of attraction for Easter celebrations in Ghana every year.

GA/SARA