Easter festivities: FDA cautions public on food safety

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has raised concerns over food safety during the Easter season, calling on the public to be health conscious.

The call comes on the back of the festive season, Easter, which is usually characterised by the influx of all kinds of cheap food items, and some times, expired or unapproved food products on the market.

The Head of FDA, Central Region, Francisca Obeng said, it is crucial that citizens prioritize food safety and abstain from purchasing foods that may potentially harm their health especially in this festive season.

“As we celebrate Easter, I will urge everyone to be vigilant when purchasing pre-packaged food. Please do well to check the expiry date before you proceed to make purchase,” she said.

Some foods that are nearing expiration could be sold at cheaper prices in the guise of promotion.

This she urged that, customers must insist on seeing the food permits when visiting food establishments and centres like, restaurant and chop bars.

“Also, make sure that any food vendor you are buying food from also has the Street Food Vending Permit” she added.

Madam Obeng stressed that the FDA working to keep the consumers safe from potentially harmful products.

“This will help us celebrate Easter in a way that after the celebration, we would not have any issues with our health,” she added.

