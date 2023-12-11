Eastern Nzema chiefs resolve to clamp down on ‘galamsey’ activities

Galamsey has ruined water bodies and farmlands across the country

Source: GNA

Some traditional rulers in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have pledged to clamp down on illegal mining activities, otherwise known as ‘galamsey’ in the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Aka Nwoza III, the Chief of Bakanta in the district, expressed concern over the galamsey activities in upstream communities such as Ebi, Asasetre, Nvenlesolo, Bomoakpole, Anwia, Teleku-Bokazo and Nkroful within the district.



He said a sub-committee, set up by Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, the President of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, comprising chiefs of Asanda, Ambainu and other traditional areas, as well as himself, had gathered first-hand information of the extent of damage that galamsey activities were causing fertile lands and river bodies in the area.



He called on chiefs in the Nzema area to be united and fight against the menace, which was polluting the water bodies, especially River Amanzule, the main source of drinking water in that enclave.



Nana Nwoza said on their second fact-finding mission on galamsey sites, they would go with the police and drones to track and arrest those involved.

Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III, the Chief of Esiama in the Nzema East District, lauded the efforts of Awulae Kpanyinli for setting up the committee to investigate galamsey activities in his jurisdiction.



He told the GNA that the committee, of which he is a member, would do a good fact-finding job and present its report to the Traditional Council, the District Security Council and the Operation Vanguard team so they could take the necessary action to deal with the canker.



He said: “Even if the Minerals Commission has given a license to a mining company to do prospecting in the area, the Chief of that community should be prompted, else, the move will be stopped.”



He appealed to all traditional rulers to support the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council to fight the galamsey menace to protect water bodies from further deterioration.