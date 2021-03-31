Eastern Region FDA, Police to clamp down illegal food operators

Logo of Food and Drugs Authority

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) are working together to arrest illegal operators in the food chain industry to help sanitize the industry from unwholesome products sold to unsuspecting consumers.

The action is in line with Section 97(1) of the Public Health Acts, (Act 851) 2012 which states that "A person shall not manufacture, import, export, distribute, sell or supply food or expose food for sale unless the FDA has registered the food."



Mr Samuel Kwakye, Eastern Regional Director of the FDA, who made this known during a stakeholder’s engagement and training programme for water manufacturing producers in Asamankese, said the action was necessary to help safeguard public health and safety.



He said illegal food manufacturers posed great danger to public health as most of their products were not approved and called on the public to report such incidents to the FDA for action.



The FDA Director told participants that the water production industry was another important sector which needed the focus of the FDA to ensure the safety of consumers and growth of the industry.



He debunked the notion that FDA was in existence to make things difficult for manufacturers, stressing that the authority exists to ensure product quality and safety.

He called on water producers to adhere to good manufacturing practices in their daily activities.



Mr Richard Abotsivia, Vice Chairman of the National Association of Sachet & Packaged Water Producers, said members of the Association were not spared of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and called for some relief packages to cushion producers.



He said the Association was prepared to collaborate with the FDA to flush out illegal operators, and assured all that illegal manufacturers, especially those manufacturing in their bedrooms would be reported to face sanctions to help sanitise the industry.



He further commended the FDA for their responsiveness over the years and support, which had helped them to grow their businesses.