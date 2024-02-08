Eastern Region: Market women bare teeth at MCE over eviction

Market women lament the new directives of the MCE

Market women at Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region are vehemently opposed to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Isaac Appau-Gyasi, following the Assembly's eviction from the customary market space known as "Boddy" to the congested Agartha market.

Expressing their discontent, over 200 shop owners and yam sellers accused the MCE of disregarding the community's opinions and preventing them from conducting their businesses smoothly.



Mavis Hammond and Sadatu Yussif lamented that the MCE's actions were unjust, urging President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene and rectify the situation, especially with the approaching election year.



They emphasised the need to work to provide for their children's fees and other necessities.



"We are humbly appealing to the President to intervene to ensure peace and development in Koforidua, New Juaben South Municipality," they stated.

They expressed concern that the MCE's actions were causing discontent among traders, market women, and even within his party.



They warned that if left unchecked, it could lead to disaster for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and foster significant disunity in the New Juaben South Constituency.



"We would not sit down unconcerned for the MCE to evict us," asserted the women, vowing to resist the perceived oppressive actions of the MCE.



They criticised the lack of proper stakeholders' meetings and expressed frustration that during a meeting at the Chief's palace, they were not allowed to voice their concerns.