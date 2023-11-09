Eastern Region: Record keeping, documentation in GNAT offices boosted by donation of laptops

James Affadu presenting a laptop to some GNAT executives

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Documentation, record keeping, and other related activities requiring the use of laptops have been boosted by the donation of 16 laptops to all the 16 administrative district offices of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Eastern Region.

The laptops were donated to all the sixteen (16) GNAT districts in the Eastern Region of Ghana by James Affadu, a member of the association after an appeal he made to the Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland, USA, and Tricia Walker, Pennsylvania (USA).



James Affadu presented these laptops to all the GNAT districts during their Eastern Regional Council meeting in Koforidua.



He presented the laptops to the various district GNAT chairmen who received them on behalf of their members.

James Affadu in an interview after the presentation explained that the gesture was to complement record keeping and any other way that it will be beneficial to all members in various districts.



"I donated the laptops as a GNAT member who is passionate about serving our members in the various District GNAT offices, he said.



The equipment that would be kept in the respective district GNAT offices would be used to facilitate various documentation processes as well as for record-keeping at the district offices.