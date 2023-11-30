Eastern Region: Student jailed 14 years for GH¢59,000 electrical cable theft

This SHS student has been jailed for stealing electrical wires

Mohammed Maazu Gariba, a third-year student at Saviour Senior High School-Oseim, has been given a 14-year prison sentence by the Koforidua Circuit Court for the theft of electrical wires valued at GH¢ 59,000.00.

According to the prosecutor, Mohammed Maazu Gariba, an ex -ex-convict was apprehended on November 19, 2023, at Akyem Anyinasin after he targeted a newly constructed two-story building.



His modus operandi involved removing all the electrical wires from the premises and subsequently burning them to extract the copper.



After burning the stolen wires, Gariba attempted to conceal them in a nearby bush.



However, his luck took a turn when he returned to retrieve the stolen goods and was promptly apprehended.



The vigilant individuals who caught him handed him over to the police.

What adds a layer of gravity to this case is Gariba’s previous conviction for the same cable theft in 2020.



At that time, he faced a 23-month sentence from the Akyem Tafo Magistrate Court.



Given his recurrent involvement in such criminal activities, the Circuit Court in Koforidua saw fit to impose a heightened sentence of 14 years on the young student.



This incident only underscores the severity of the crime committed by high school students in recent times.



A 19-year-old final-year Science student of Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) was lynched by unknown assailants in Koforidua on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for an alleged robbery.

The student was already facing charges of robbery at Koforidua Circuit Court and has thus been suspended indefinitely by the management of the school.



The student, Kelvin Bonzy allegedly robbed a colleague student of OPASS and a Teacher with OPASS Junior High School and took away their mobile phones about a month ago.



He was charged with robbery and arraigned before the Circuit court in Koforidua but granted bail to enable him to prepare for his WASSCE examination.



He later engaged in a similar crime that led to his death.