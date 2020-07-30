General News

Eastern Region chieftaincy fight enters Parliament

President of the Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Professor (Emeritus) Oti Boateng

The Omanhene of Juaben Traditional Area and President of the Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Professor (Emeritus) Oti Boateng, through the Speaker of Parliament has presented a compendium to the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of parliament over the protestation of the Juaben Council against what they describe as attempts to exclude them from the re-structured Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

According to the Juaben Council, the compendium which it has presented to parliament as a memorandum details what they describe as an unusual incident at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs that offends ACT 759 and the lofty sacredness of the Chieftaincy Institution and must be of interest to the house.



“We have, therefore, thought it wise to prepare a COMPENDIUM on what has gone on at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and thereby present it as a MEMORANDUM to your Committee”.



“The attached is the said compendium of the prequel and sequel plus Press Release on the capricious selection of the membership of ERHC being unilaterally canvassed by the President of Eastern Region House of Chiefs,” portions of the letter to parliament states.



Last week GhanaWeb reported that the Omanhene of Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng, was crying foul over what he says is an attempt by the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of the Akyem Traditional Area, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin to exclude his area from the re-structured Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

In a letter addressed to the President of the National House of Chiefs by the Omanhene of Juaben, he said it has become necessary for him to speak on the new proposal initiated by the President of ERHC without due consultation to preserve the hierarchical structure of the Chieftaincy institution.



According to the Omanhene, a proposal to allow the admission of Divisional Chiefs into a Regional House of Chiefs should be discussed by the whole House with agreement on the modalities of such admissions, before any memorandum on the agreed issues is submitted to the National House of Chiefs for further action.



Read the Juaben Traditional Council President’s letter to parliament below





