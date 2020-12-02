Eastern Region has had its fair share of US$1 million per constituency - MBDA

Eastern Regional Director of Middle Belt Development Authority, Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

The Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) has emphasised on its commitment of communities across the country to complement the reason for its creation.

The Authority, under the Ministry of Special Development Initiative, has over the past three years embarked on numerous projects across its catchment areas, and the people of the Eastern region has also have their fair share as expected under $1m per constituency policy by government.



The Eastern Regional Director of the Authority, Mr. Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo in an exclusive interview with Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma indicated his outfit has undertaken numerous projects within the region in accordance with President Akufo-Addo's pledge prior to the 2016 general elections, with most completed and others at different stages to completion.



Projects undertaken cuts across all sectors of the economy, that is; education, health, road, business, provision of basic amenities such as water and toilet facilities, among many others.



Mr. Alolo mentioned that all the districts within the region has benefited from their numerous ongoing projects as many others are currently awaiting for approval from the Public Procurement Authority to be awarded on contact.



On the issue of continuity of ongoing projects after the December general election, Mr. Alolo assured Ghanaians of government commitment to the program and therefore appealed to electorates to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo government to see all the projects are completed.

"We are going to complete every single project we have initiate and because of that I think Ghanaians should renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government to ensure continuity" he stated.



Some of the projects includes; the building of school blocks, health centers as well as renovations, provision of bungalows for both health and educational workers, reshaping of bad roads, provision of potable water and toilet facilities, provision of police station and bungalows, among others.



Mr. Alhassan Alolo clarified the Authority has nothing to do with activities of Ghana First contractors but rather revealed that his outfit is also constructing ultra-modern WC toilet facilities across the region which is different from that of Ghana First contractors in terms of its architectural design.



Assisting in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak the Regional office has distributed thousands of face masks and hand sanitizers to many people with a major distribution expected to be done on Thursday, 3rd December, 2020 through the principal streets of Koforidua and market places.

