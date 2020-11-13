Eastern Region marks veterans day

Eric Kwakye Darfour laying a wreath on behalf of the government

Eastern Region has held a solemn ceremony at the Jackson Park to honour the memory of the fallen soldiers during the first and second world wars.

About eight officers and 160 men from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Fire Service and the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority took part in a parade to mark the day.



The Regional Mass Band made up of the various security services, provided hymns amid the laying of wreaths, hoisting of flags and observance of two-minutes silence at exactly the 1100 hours.



Ex Warrant Officer Mr Michael Ayeh Djan read the call to remembrance and the Binyon verse.

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister, laid a wreath on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, Lieutenant Col. Simeon Barifi Nyanteh, commanding Officer of the Ist Battalion of Infantry and Nana Twumasi Darkwah, Gyasehene of the New Juaben Traditional area laid a wreath each on behalf of the security services and the chiefs and people respectively while major Alex Anim (Rtd) laid on behalf of the veterans.



On behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Eastern Regional Minister thanked the gallant fallen heroes and men of the service for laying down their lives to make the world a better and safer place for mankind.



Ex Sergeant Emmanuel Kwame Osei, Chairman of VAG, Eastern Chapter, entreated all servicemen to maintain the name and dignity of Ghana in their line of duty and called on the personnel to ensure peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.