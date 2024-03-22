Eastern Region to be a scientific and research hub under my presidency – Alan

Alan Kyerematen speaking to the media

In a concerted effort to connect with grassroots communities and galvanize support for his presidential bid, the leader and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is embarking on a market tour across Ghana.

Against the backdrop of bustling marketplaces and activities, Alan Kyerematen disclosed an ambitious economic agenda aimed at rejuvenating local economies and uplifting small-scale businesses.



Mr. Kyerematen took turns visiting some market centres such as Nsawam, Adeiso, Asamankese, Kade, Akwatia, Suhum, and Koforidua, all in the Eastern Region of Ghana engaged the traders over their concerns and aspirations.



At Adeiso, amidst a gathering of eager listeners, Mr. Kyerematen articulated his vision for economic revitalization with composure and confidence. Central to his message was a commitment to not only refurbish market infrastructure but also to provide tangible support for burgeoning startups.



“Ghana deserves more than just promises; it deserves action,” he affirmed.



In addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, Mr. Kyerematen emphasized his pledge to create abundant job opportunities, acknowledging the longstanding grievances of citizens who have yet to witness substantial progress despite decades of political alternation between the NPP and NDC.

“Enough is enough,” he declared. “It’s time for real change that works for every Ghanaian.”



His message struck a chord with the audience, evoking a sense of hope and possibility for a brighter future. As the market tour unfolded, Mr. Kyerematen’s bold economic agenda resonated deeply, igniting fervent discussions and aspirations for transformative leadership.



With the Ghana 2024 general election drawing nearer, his persistent commitment to economic empowerment and inclusive governance has positioned him as a formidable contender, balanced to steer Ghana toward a path of progress and prosperity.



The Independent Presidential aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen wrapping up his Eastern Regional tour in Koforidua, promised to establish the Eastern Region as the Scientific and Research Hub of Ghana.



The former trades minister says the region given its proximity to Accra and Kumasi and enormous agricultural potential will become the centre for science and technology innovation.