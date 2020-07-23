General News

Eastern Region to see facelift in healthcare - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo digging the soil for the commencement of the project

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the people of Eastern Region that very soon the region would be positioned on the right side of the healthcare map of the country.



According to the President, his government would do all it takes to ensure that quality healthcare is delivered to the people of Ghana without the exception of Eastern Region.



He hinted that all eight districts in the Eastern Region which presently are without hospitals, namely Akyemansa, Asene/Manso/Akroso, Asuogyaman, Atiwa, Ayensuano, Birim South, Kwahu Afram Plains South, and Upper West Akyem would all soon witness the construction of district hospitals, and further assured that each of the hospitals would be a quality, standard-design, one hundred-bed hospital, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers.



Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of Phase One of the new 600-bed Eastern Regional Hospital in the New Juaben North Municipality on Wednesday, 22 July 2020, the President emphasised that “Indeed, Government is committed to modernising all other major hospitals across the country, so they can deliver quality healthcare for our people, and help Ghana become an attractive destination for medical tourism in the Region.”



Phase one of the new hospital project will firstly involve the construction of a 285 bed facility, out of the total capacity of 600 beds and it will be fitted with all necessary teaching and learning facilities.

The hospital will occupy a total floor area of approximately 20,000 m2 with facilities such as administration, training, conference and teaching halls, out-patient department; accident and emergency services; adjunct clinical services; pathological services; surgical services, including provision of seven (7) theatres and endoscopy; obstetrics and gynaecology; in-patient wards; burns care unit; ICT installations and provision of Health Information Management System (HIMS) among others.



When completed, the new Eastern Regional Hospital which will handle and help improve acute care and referral services including lending support to the ever-expanding scope of primary healthcare facilities, will as well support the development of mutual health insurance organisations within the region and its districts.



According to President Akufo-Addo, funding for the entire cost of the hospital project of €70 million has already been secured from Standard Chartered Bank, UK, with credit guarantee support from the United Kingdom Export Financing (UKEF) to the tune of €7,920,000.00.



He expressed gratitude to UKEF for their continued support in Ghana’s infrastructure development programme and urged the contractors for the project, Tyllium U.K. Ltd, endeavour to complete the project within the thirty-six (36) month period planned.

