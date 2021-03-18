Eastern Regional Hospital denies operating ‘cash and carry’ system

Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw, Medical Director, Eastern Regional Hospital

The Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw, has refuted claims that the facility is operating on a cash and carry system.

He said the facility prefers patients with National Health Insurance Cards to those without it, adding that the card helps them to render their services to patients quickly. Dr. Akoto Ampaw disclosed this at a media briefing on the management overview of the year 2020 in Koforidua.



He said management introduced new services last year, which comprise speech therapy, audiology services, wellness clinic, appointment system for diabetics, accreditation from the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons for training among others.

Dr. Ampaw hinted that management is waiting for approval to introduce sickle cell screening for neonatal, COVID-19 testing, orthopaedic services and an Automated Urine Analyzer.



He advised the public to visit the hospital regularly for checkups.