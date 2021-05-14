Eastern Regional Minister calls for moderate celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr

Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, has advised Muslim communities to help protect the lives of families and friends by avoiding mass gatherings in celebrating this year's Eid-ul-Fitr in the midst of COVID-19.

He said due to the contagious nature of the virus, it was advisable to celebrate the occasion with close family members in their homes rather than gathering in large numbers in public spaces.



"COVID-19 is still in existence, therefore, Muslim communities should be mindful and adhere to the safety protocols to protect themselves in their celebrations, “he added.



Mr Acheampong gave the advice when he joined the Regional Chief Imam and other Muslim communities to celebrate the 2021 Eid Fitr at the Koforidua central mosque.



Scores of Muslim brothers and sisters were seen clad, in mostly long white dresses with the women in veils of different clothes, as they moved solemnly in the central mosque.



EID-UL-FITR marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan(sawm) after 30 days of fasting and prayers.

During the period, Muslims gather in their numbers at the Mosque to pray to Allah for successful fasting and peace.



Mr Acheampong expressed his gratitude to Zongo communities for voting to



retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power to continue with its development agenda.



Sheikh Usif Suleman Amudani, the Eastern Regional Chief Imam, was grateful to Allah for bringing the fast to a successful and peaceful end and also thanked the President for the development projects.



He said the main purpose for this year’s gathering was to pray to Allah to take away the COVID 19 pandemic and urged all Ghanaians to maintain peace and cautioned all Muslims, especially the youth, to refrain from acts that would destabilize the Eid celebration.